College-Aged Job Seekers Embrace Remote Work

Additionally, an overwhelming majority of students intend to supplement their primary job with a side gig: 85% of respondents said they either definitely (27%) or possibly (58%) expect to have a side gig in addition to their primary job.

“That number is staggering, and the C-suite needs to harness the possibilities of tomorrow’s workforce who have varied interests, skills, and allegiances,” said Fern. “Talent is telling us how they will succeed, and it includes full-time, part-time, contract, and freelance work — and sometimes a combination of these. It is entirely possible for you to get the best from your talent while they also pursue other interests. It works for both of you.”

The international survey also gathered input from 500 students and recent graduates in the UK and 500 in Brazil, with similar results:

72% in the UK said they would consider an entirely remote position, and 85% in Brazil said the same

84% of respondents in the UK and 82% in Brazil said they would be willing to consider a position that paid less money if it offered the flexibility to work from anywhere

“These trends with college students and recent graduates in the U.S. are mirrored in other parts of the world, highlighting the accessibility of a global workforce,” said Fern. “In the U.K. and Brazil — where Velocity Global clients increasingly seek supported talent — work flexibility is seen as one of the most compelling factors considered when entering the job market.”