Danone North America Aims For Zero Waste To Landfill By 2025 About 15% of the company’s North American manufacturing facilities have already achieved Zero Waste to Landfill.

Danone North America plans to achieve Zero Waste to Landfill across all North American company facilities by 2025. The goal, which has already been achieved by 15% of its manufacturing facilities, sets a new company standard for recycling and waste reduction through updated processes and increased education.

Zero Waste to Landfill is achieved when at least 99% of waste generated throughout the manufacturing process is diverted from landfills. As a result, waste produced throughout food and beverage production, including handling, storage, processing, packaging, and distribution, is reused, upcycled, recycled, composted, or sent for energy recovery.

“The Zero Waste to Landfill goal creates a bridge to our company’s existing One Planet. One Health frame of action, which includes our commitment to reducing food loss and waste in our U.S. operations by 50% by 2030 and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050,” said Sherri Livengood, Director of Environmental Affairs at Danone North America.

In 2020, only 4.8% of Danone North America’s waste was sent to landfills across its company facilities. When Zero Waste to Landfill status is fully achieved by 2025, just 1% or less will be sent to landfills.