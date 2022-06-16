Focal Point Adds Miniaturized Cylinders and Downlights To ID+ Family - Facility Executive ID+ 2" Cylinder and Wall Wash, ID+ 2.5" Adjustable Accent expand the company's offering of mall, high-performance luminaires.

https://facilityexecutive.com/2022/06/focal-point-adds-miniaturized-cylinders-and-downlights-to-id-family/

ID+ 2" Cylinder and Wall Wash, ID+ 2.5" Adjustable Accent expand the company's offering of mall, high-performance luminaires.



Designed to provide solutions for hospitality, retail, or commercial offices, Focal Point’s ID+ 2″ Cylinder and ID+ 2.5″ Adjustable Accent are a new family of cylinders and an extension to the downlights’ lineup.

ID+2″ Cylinder and Wall Wash

The ID+ 2″ Cylinder and Wall Wash can be used for ambient, wall wash, task, and accent lighting applications. With lumen outputs from 500 to 1700 lumens, beam spreads from 20° Narrow Flood to 90° Very Wide Flood and Wall Wash, standard white color temperatures from 2700K to 4000K at 80+, 90+ or 97+ CRI, and two warm dim ranges at 90 CRI, it delivers the light output and light quality both lighting professionals and building occupants are looking for.

The multiple mounting options, surface, cord, fixed stem and 50° swivel stem, add to its versatility in multiple ceiling conditions – finished or unfinished, flat or sloped. The wall wash features a precise and user-friendly aiming mechanism, making installation easy.

ID+ 2.5″ Adjustable Accent

Companion to the ID+ 2.5″ Downlight and Wall Wash, the Adjustable Accent delivers a CBCP up to 12,000 candelas for the spot optic with no lens and light outputs from 500 to 1500 lumens. With tool-less adjustability of 0°-35° tilt and 362° rotation, this product is a solution for precise accenting applications. Color temperatures from 2700K to 4000K at 80+, 90+ or 97+ CRI, as well as two warm dim ranges, all available with nine beam spreads, from Spot (19°) to Very Wide Flood (75°) and two linear spreads, add to its versatility. The Spot optics with no lens are offered with shrouds that ensure an optimal appearance, light on or off, while all other beam distributions are offered with a Solite lens.

The ID+ 2.5″ luminaires are available in round or square with white, black, clear diffuse, or warm-diffuse die-cast trim options. Trimless reflectors are also available for mud-in drywall or wood-ceiling applications.

Click here for more facility management news about Lighting Products and Controls.