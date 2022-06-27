Future Proofing Facility Management With Digital Transformation Webinar View this free video webinar and learn how digital transformation can reduce the impact of supply chain disruptions, and how CMMS can make supply chain management easier.

Future Proofing Facility Management With Digital Transformation

Computer Maintenance Management Software (CMMS) and Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) systems are used to manage and maintain the capital assets of a company. They help organizations with MRO management, communication, process automation and predictive maintenance, especially in managing materials and spare parts inventory. The digitization of materials’ stock rooms can alleviate supply chain disruptions through better visibility and usage. Digital transformation is essential to keeping supply chains operating efficiently, with CMMS being essential to the digital stack.

During this video webinar, facilities leaders from Western Michigan University and TMA Systems discuss:

Why digital transformation is essential for managing a facilities materials and spare parts inventory to reduce the impact of supply chain disruptions.

The top five ways a CMMS can make supply chain management easier for your company.

How Western Michigan University company is using a CMMS to manage materials and spare parts to ensure proper stock, more favorable pricing from vendors, improve performance while reducing impact from supply chain disruption.

