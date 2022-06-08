Heatcraft Partners With HVACR Videos To Create Digital Training Content Heatcraft announced partnership with Chris Stephens of HVACR Videos to help educate technicians through training videos, blogs, and podcasts.

Heatcraft Refrigeration Products, LLC, a manufacturer of commercial refrigeration equipment and systems, and contractor and industry educator Chris Stephens of HVACR Videos, are partnering to sponsor educational digital training content, such as videos, for HVACR contractors and service technicians. Heatcraft will also work with Stephens to develop blog posts for Heatcraft’s website and feature Heatcraft subject matter experts on Stephens’ livestream podcasts.

Stephens grew up in the HVACR trade and has been working as a field technician for more than 20 years. Looking for a way to efficiently train his own crew of technicians, Stephens started a YouTube channel in 2017 and began recording and posting educational training videos where he diagnoses and solves equipment problems.

After receiving positive feedback, Stephens took the channel public and boasts more than 31 million views to date, making him an established and respected educator in the field. HVACR Videos covers topics and technologies such as walk-in coolers and freezers, ice machines, refrigeration, exhaust fans, tool reviews and live service calls.

Each element of the partnership is part of Heatcraft’s core commitment to HVACR education and desire to give back to the industry by supporting the next generation of technicians with digital training content. Additionally, the free exchange of ideas in the comments section on HVACR Videos’ YouTube channel allows Heatcraft experts the ability to connect and share knowledge directly with contractors.