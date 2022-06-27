Hollman Introduces New Glass and Acoustic Lockers - Facility Executive The Glass and Acoustic Locker collections feature smart, flexible design solutions for a variety of environments.

The Glass and Acoustic Locker collections feature smart, flexible design solutions for a variety of environments.



Hollman, Inc. released its Glass Collection of lockers alongside its Amani Acoustic Lockers designed in collaboration with Gensler. Like all Hollman products, both the Glass and Acoustic Locker collections feature smart, flexible design solutions that enhance and improve the environments they are in.

With Hollman’s selection of materials, features, and colors, specifiers have the flexibility to customize all configurations to meet the requirements of their space’s distinct storage needs while increasing employee organization and productivity. The company’s incredibly durable Glass Collection is designed for high-use areas where storage space can be shared while simultaneously elevating its surroundings. They are made from 1/4 inch thick tempered glass that can be back-painted in custom colors.

The Amani Acoustic Locker Collection developed with Gensler, the global architecture and design firm, pairs sound-blocking and absorbing design with smart locking technology from Vecos for a flexible storage solution that meets the needs of today’s hybrid workplaces. These latest additions to Hollman’s slate of top-quality locker solutions meet yet another need for those seeking the world’s best storage systems.