Humanscale Earns Certifications for Zero Waste Efforts The Green Business Certification Inc. aims to help facilities pursue zero waste goals while becoming more resource-efficient.

https://facilityexecutive.com/2022/06/humanscale-earns-certifications-for-zero-waste-efforts/

The Green Business Certification Inc. aims to help facilities pursue zero waste goals while becoming more resource-efficient.



Humanscale received Total Resource Use and Efficiency (TRUE) Gold and Silver certifications for all of its production facilities globally, and is the first furniture manufacturer to achieve TRUE certification. TRUE Gold and Silver certifications are administered by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI) to help facilities define, pursue, and achieve zero waste goals while becoming more resource-efficient.

In 2020, Humanscale attained 90% waste diversion for all factories—a TRUE minimum requirement. Since then, Humanscale focused on obtaining TRUE certification via the furniture brand’s Zero Waste Policy, which is targeting 100% waste diversion from landfills by the year 2030, with an improvement of at least 1% per year until this goal is reached. Humanscale commissioned The Sheward Partnership to serve as TRUE certification consultants for its four manufacturing facilities and help the organization achieve its goal to become zero waste in its manufacturing process.

To obtain TRUE certification of its facilities, Humanscale performed a holistic examination of new ways to reuse material, recycle hard to recycle materials, work with suppliers to proactively prevent waste, and develop a culture of responsible materials management within all factories. The process fosters strong total participation, including training of all employees and zero waste relationships with vendors and customers. As part of this framework, Humanscale has assigned a Waste Leader at each location. Waste audits are also conducted twice each month to surface any small changes left to make so that the furniture brand can continue to refine their processes.

“When we manage our materials carefully enough that none are considered ‘waste,’ we’re no longer operating in the linear economy of take-make-waste, and we can begin to make the circular economy a reality,” said Jane Abernethy, Chief Sustainability Officer for Humanscale.