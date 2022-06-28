IIDA Reveals Library Interior Design Award Winners

The recipients of the 2022 ALA/IIDA Library Interior Design Awards celebrate thoughtfully-designed shared, multi-use space for communities.

The Commercial Interior Design Association (IIDA) and the American Library Association (ALA) revealed the Library Interior Design Award winners for 2022.

The biennial competition recognizes excellence in library interior design and promotes examples of extraordinary design reflected through innovative concepts in nine categories. Entries were reviewed by a committee of interior design and library professionals: Garvey Library Consulting Founder and Principal, Toni Garvey, IIDA; Collins Cooper Carusi Architects Principal, Fiona Grandowski, IIDA, AIA; and Hollis + Miller Architects Associate Interior Designer, Hillary L’Ecuyer, IIDA.

“Libraries are one of the most challenging and remarkable projects that designers can take on as they need to create a shared, multi-use space that continually inspires and facilitates learning for a community,” said IIDA Executive Vice President and CEO, Cheryl S. Durst, Hon. FIIDA. “These winning projects connected equitable use and created strong community connections. Thanks to such significant work, the future of library design can serve as thought-provoking inspiration for other segments of the built environment.”

The recipients of the 2022 ALA/IIDA Library Interior Design Awards are:

Academic Libraries—30,000 Square Feet and Under

Project: Francis A. Countway Library of Medicine Renovations, Harvard Medical School

Firm: Shepley Bulfinch

Project: Waterway Library

Firm: Design Action

Academic Libraries—Over 30,000 Square Feet

Project: Hayden Library

Firm: Kennedy & Violich Architecture

Outstanding Historic Renovation Project

Project: North York Central Library Interior Renovation

Firm: Diamond Schmitt

Project: Idea Exchange Old Post Office

Firm: RDH Architects (RDHA)

Public Libraries—30,000 Square Feet and Under

Project: Roxbury Branch of the Boston Public Library Renovation

Firm: Utile, Inc.

Public Libraries—Over 30,000 Square Feet

Project: Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library (SNFL)

Firm: Mecanoo in collaboration with Beyer Blinder Belle

Project: Fairfield Area Library

Firm: Quinn Evans

Special Libraries—30,000 Square Feet and Under

Project: Western Reserve Historical Society Research Library Renovation

Firm: AECOM

Project: The Hive

Firm: Integrus Architecture