Infection Disease Awareness Education For Events Professionals 

The Global Biorisk Advisory Council’s (GBAC) Infection Disease Awareness Course will now be included in the International Association of Exhibitions and Events’ (IAEE) Certified in Exhibition Management (CEM) Learning Program for exhibition and events professionals, thanks to an expanded partnership between the organizations.

IAEE will offer the Infection Disease Awareness Course from GBAC Academy, designed to increase participants’ knowledge of infectious disease basics, including how they spread and how people become sick. The course will supplement the Security, Risk, and Crisis Management module within the CEM Learning Program curriculum.

“IAEE’s partnership with GBAC began in 2020 and has been instrumental in helping exhibition and event professionals feel confident in managing the challenges of not only the Covid-19 pandemic but any infectious diseases that may emerge,” said IAEE President and CEO David DuBois, CMP-F, CAE, FASAE, CTA. “With this new course offering, exhibitors, show organizers, and attendees can remain confident in their health and safety at these essential in-person events.”

The GBAC Infection Disease Awareness Course is approximately 30 minutes, and covers the following:

Increase awareness on the chain of infection

The importance of infectious disease or communicable disease prevention programs in the workplace

Regulatory compliance

Risk assessment

The hierarchy of control

Personal protective equipment (PPE)

Individuals who successfully complete the course within 30 days will receive a Certificate of Completion from GBAC. This course brings increased value to participants’ employers and customers because it demonstrates competence to carry out their responsibilities and their commitment to the standards of excellence and continuous learning.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with IAEE while educating events professionals on the intricacies of safe in-person events,” said GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger. “As the world enters the post-Covid-19 pandemic phase, it’s more important than ever to remain diligent in health and safety efforts.”

The GBAC Infection Disease Awareness Course is offered in English, Spanish, French, Italian, Simplified Chinese, and Haitian Creole. Through the IAEE Referral Program, members of IAEE will receive ISSA membership pricing.