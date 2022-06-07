Interface Launches New Carpet And Vinyl Flooring Interface's new Beaumont Range™ Carpet Tile and Fresco Valley™ LVT flooring emphasize the connection between people and the natural world.

Interface‘s newest flooring launches – Beaumont Range™ Carpet Tile Collection and Fresco Valley™ LVT – emphasize the connection between people and the natural world, centered around the idea of “Nature Works.” These products reflect how interior spaces are shifting – becoming more in tune with nature and adapting to interiors that support well-being.

Beaumont Range™ Carpet Tile Collection

With four styles inspired by the ever-changing beauty of mountain trails, the Beaumont Range™ carpet tile collection from Interface® reflects the growing connection between nature and wellbeing. It includes three plank styles – Mesa™, Eben™, and Ferris™ – along with Zera™, a companion carpet tile from FLOR® that captures the infinite elegance of marbled stone in a square format.

These styles expand upon the i2™ smart design innovation from Interface, which mimics the random beauty of a forest floor through tile-to-tile variations in pattern, color, and texture. Using this new, innovative design approach, Beaumont Range offers substantial pattern variation within each style. The result is a one-of-a-kind floorscape every time, beautifully varied but cohesive like one found in nature.

The collection is made using processes and materials that result in a low carbon footprint, like 100% recycled content nylon.

Fresco Valley™ LVT

The Fresco Valley™ luxury vinyl tile collection from Interface® integrates exquisite, natural detail into three original 4.5mm Sound Choice™ LVT styles – Cliff™, Ridge™, and Great Heights™.

Fresco Valley expands Interface’s portfolio of biophilic flooring, reflecting how today’s cities and interior spaces are becoming more in tune with nature and more focused on occupant well-being. With designs ranging from metallic minerals to rich wood grains that vary from tile to tile, the collection showcases unique patterns born from nature and features sophisticated hues that aim to enrich and enliven workplaces.

As pioneers in sustainability, Interface advocates for design that has a positive impact on people, spaces and the planet. Like all Interface products, the three LVT styles in the Fresco Valley collection are carbon neutral across their full product life cycle through the manufacturer’s Carbon Neutral Floors™ program. This means that when designers select Interface flooring, they are choosing to reduce the carbon footprint of their spaces and improve the health of the planet.