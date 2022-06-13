Is Your Healthcare Facility's Environmental Services Tech A Superstar?

Across the country, Environmental Services (EVS) technicians at acute or long-term care facilities are at the frontline of patient care, providing clean and safe facilities for healthcare workers, patients, residents, and visitors. To recognize and honor these indispensable workers, Cintas Corporation is now accepting nominations for its 2022 C.A.P.E. Awards (Cleaning to Advance the Patient Experience) through August 8, 2022.

EVS technicians might not wear a cape, but they play a critical role in cleaning and sanitizing public and private areas, including patient rooms, to eliminate viruses, germs and hospital-acquired infections. The C.A.P.E. Awards provide an opportunity for the public to celebrate EVS staff for their often heroic work.

“EVS staff are the first line of defense against infection at healthcare facilities, but they work outside the spotlight,” said Chad Poeppelmeier, Vice President of Healthcare at Cintas. “We are proud to honor these unsung heroes who display kindness and courage and spend countless hours maintaining facilities to prevent infection.”

When the nomination period closes on August 8, a panel of Cintas representatives will evaluate the qualifying nominations based on their compelling nature and the quality of service and dedication of the nominee. The panel will select 10 winners to each receive a $2,500 cash prize and a $2,500 donation to their healthcare institution on their behalf. Winners will also receive a Rubbermaid charging bucket with products inside, and a scholarship to attend one of the Association for the Health Care Environment’s (AHE) signature programs: Certified Health Care Environmental Services Technician (CHEST), Certification Training for Surgical Cleaning Technicians (CSCT), or Certificate in Non-Acute Care Cleaning For Environmental Services Professionals (CNACC).

During the 2021 C.A.P.E. Awards, Cintas received more than 800 nominations. From those nominations, the following 10 award winners were selected for their impeccable motivation, reliability, adaptability, and commitment to supporting the clinical staff and other teams they interacted with: