Jotun Targets Manufacturing Plant Efficiency With Automation The paint manufacturer will increase throughput and quality, reduce operating costs with automation software and technology from Emerson.

Paint manufacturer Jotun will automate and digitalize its global manufacturing facilities with Emerson industrial automation technology and software. Through a five-year agreement, Jotun will implement Emerson’s digital technologies to enhance all aspects of manufacturing automation in new factories, and for selected upgrades in some of its 39 existing factories around the world.

Norway-based Jotun is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of decorative paints and marine, protective, and powder coatings. Through its agreement with St. Louis, MO-based Emerson, Jotun will increase process automation and create a standardized digital technology solution for new factory projects, which will help the company achieve increased throughput, uptime, and product quality, while reducing operating costs.

“In securing a long-term automation partner with the expertise required to support our journey, we will have access to systems, competence, and support serving our needs when constructing and operating technically advanced and efficient paint factories around the world,” said Fredrik Urdahl, Jotun’s group technical director – operations. “Emerson’s advanced automation technologies and focus on providing standardized project methodologies, as well as global and local support, were critical factors in our selection for collaboration.”

Jotun will initially focus on standardizing on Emerson’s modular, scalable, and easy-to-use DeltaV™ distributed control system in new factory projects. The intelligent control will ensure consistent, integrated batch processes, minimizing risk to product quality and enhancing productivity.

The agreement also enables Emerson to deliver a wide range of automation solutions to improve Jotun’s manufacturing operations. These could include advanced sensor technologies, data management and analytics platforms, software applications, predictive maintenance, and remote monitoring techniques and asset management tools.

“We have a long track record of helping companies introduce technologies and processes that lead to game-changing enhancements, and Emerson is committed to helping Jotun realize significant ongoing production efficiency improvements,” said Mark Bulanda, executive president of Emerson’s Automation Solutions business. “We will help support Jotun’s transformation efforts not only through our industry-leading portfolio of digital technologies and solutions, but also from our Project Certainty methodologies.”