LenelS2 Unveils OnGuard Security Management Version 8.1 - The security management system’s latest version unifies user experience, facilitates users’ cloud journeys, and deepens analytics.

https://facilityexecutive.com/2022/06/lenels2-unveils-onguard-security-management-version-8-1/

The security management system’s latest version unifies user experience, facilitates users’ cloud journeys, and deepens analytics.



LenelS2 debuted OnGuard® security management system version 8.1, which provides security teams with several major user interface enhancements, more unified security management, cloud-enabling features, and access to deeper analytics that help facilitate intelligent decision-making.

The OnGuard security management system is an advanced solution in Carrier’s Healthy Buildings Program, and provides critical features like occupancy management, enhanced access control, and proactive screening solutions to better protect people and assets, and optimize building health and efficiency.

The OnGuard 8.1 system provides usability enhancements and enterprise-focused features to many browser clients such as OnGuard Credentials and OnGuard Visitor. The latest update also includes a user interface overhaul to commonly used OnGuard Windows® clients for a more modern experience which also brings support for a dark mode which helps reduce eye strain and enhance energy efficiency.

To provide optimal situational awareness for security operators, Version 8.1 enhances the integration between Magic Monitor and OnGuard as well as for Milestone video management systems. Magic Monitor for OnGuard now provides the ability to view instantaneous incident-related video which enables a more rapid response.

The OnGuard system Version 8.1 is also designed to facilitate users’ cloud journeys by adding new functionality for automated cloud deployment and remote system maintenance. Several new features are available to deepen analysis of OnGuard ecosystem data. A big data connector exports key real-time data to Security Information Event Managers (SIEMs) such as Splunk and Sentinel for organizations with combined physical and IT security threat detection teams and tools. OnGuard Reports continues to build-out the new browser-based reporting engine introduced in Version 8.0 by delivering benefits to OnGuard Enterprise customers, adding many new standard reports, and exporting to third-party BI tools. Third, more granular pre/post user transaction event auditing is available natively in OnGuard without having to separately purchase add-on enhanced auditing packages.