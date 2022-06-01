Mannington Commercial's Top Notch and Top Shelf Carpet Collections The Top Notch and Top Shelf carpet collections from Mannington Commercial bring a modern and natural vibe to interiors.

Commercial designers will find the Top Notch and Top Shelf carpet collections to be a welcome addition to Mannington Commercial designs that give spaces modern movement. The collections also bring a natural vibe to any room with the richly-blended neutrals that provide exceptional design flexibility.

Top Notch offers a dynamic, geometric style, layering planes and circles of variegated lines, while Top Shelf delivers an organic linear pattern that echoes the gentle striations of sedimentary rock. Both styles are offered in seven colorways: Choice, Elite, Excel, Exclusive, Favored, Grand, and Unparalleled.

The collection is available in 24”x24” and 12”x36” tiles in a 20oz weight. Top Notch and Top Shelf products were specifically designed with a 3.0 TARR rating for use in environments with heavy traffic. The TARR rating is tested and verified by an independent lab. The Infinity® 2 Modular backing is built to withstand aggressive wet cleanings, and the collection was specifically designed for use in severe environments with rigorous foot traffic, such as public areas, lobbies, and dining facilities as well as transportation service areas such as airports.

Mannington Commercial is committed to helping customers reduce the negative impact projects can have on climate and health by improving operations and offsetting the embodied carbon in all new and refreshed products by 105 percent from “cradle-to-gate”. The Infinity 2 Modular backing also contains recycled content and is certified NSF/ANSI 140 Gold and CRI Green Label Plus and may contribute to LEED credits. In addition, a product-specific Type III Environmental Product Declaration and a published Health Product Declaration are available.

The collections boast a limited lifetime wear and backing warranty, limited 15-year XGUARD® Stain Resistance warranty and limited 15-year ColorSafe® Bleach Resistance warranty.