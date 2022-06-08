Join Our Maximize Workplace Design With Data Webinar View this video webinar discussion and discover ways you can better understand space using data so you can build a successful workplace design.

Employees’ use of space is constantly changing and will continue to evolve. CRE leaders are grappling with a series of questions that arise with workplace unpredictability — how are employees using the office? Are they coming to the workplace to collaborate, while completing individual work from home? Which days of the week are the busiest, and how do we prepare the right number of workspaces and amenities for employees on these days?

Without the foundation to understand what’s going on and how to solve for in real time, Workplace Teams can’t evolve space to match how it’s being used, and so, spaces are wasteful, costly, inefficient, poorly sustainable, and worse – don’t even properly serve the people using them.

In this video webinar discussion, VergeSense shares ways you can better understand space using data so you can build a successful workplace design.

You’ll walk away with:

How workplace data reduces unpredictability around office attendance

How you can leverage spatial intelligence to design successful workspaces

How untracked space use impacts workplace design costs

