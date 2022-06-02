NevadaNano Gas Detection Sensors NevadaNano MPS™)sensors set new industry standard in sensor technology for accuracy and long-term stability.

NevadaNano, a provider of gas detection sensor technology, announced the results of five years of continuous operation for its MPS™ Sensors. The sensors, manufactured and calibrated in early 2017 have been running continuously for five years. During this period there has been no additional calibration, and there has been no deterioration or drift, and despite regular exposure to combustible gases, the MPS™ sensors’ accuracy remains within specifications.

Concurrently, Assured Testing Services performed independent performance tests on NevadaNano’s MPS™ sensors, and competitors NDIR and pellistor sensors when exposed to methane, hydrogen, and propane gases. Both the pellistor and NDIR sensors degraded after 10 days and required recalibration in less than 60 days. Only NevadaNano’s MPS™ maintained its accuracy with no maintenance.

The MPS™ Gas Sensor Family includes the MPS™ Flammable gas sensor (0% to 100%LEL) and the MPS™ Mini Flammable gas sensor, MPS™ Methane gas sensor (range of 50 to 1M ppm), MPS™ Refrigerant sensors for a wide range of A1, A2L, A3 refrigerants and MPS™ configurable sensor, where any analogue voltage is available as a drop-in replacement. Each sensor comes in a variety of packaging formats. Based on accelerated life testing, MPS™ sensors last 10+ years, cannot be poisoned, never need calibration, and has lower power than traditional sensors.

The MPS™ gas detection technology is the first low-cost sensor technology that can accurately measure multiple gases without manual intervention and the first sensor technology that can measure a wide variety of gases with only a software change. As a smart sensor with built-in environmental monitoring and algorithms that compensate for temperature, pressure and humidity variations, it provides accurate readings across the entire environmental range. In making use of 27 patents for on-chip chemical analysis technology, the sensors are ideal for the most demanding safety, HVAC-R and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.