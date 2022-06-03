Preparing And Preventing Dangerous Pathogens
SteraMist utilizes a natural process to provide a simple, organic disinfection without risk to surfaces and personnel.
As the world is still dealing with the uncertainty of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, rising inflation, and supply chain shortages, it’s not unusual to fall back into complacency and routine. That same complacency, especially towards disinfection, can result in significant losses on a massive scale in your business, communities, and countries in general.
On top of the uncertainty, small and large businesses everywhere are cautious about spending, staff losses, closures, and so much more. These directly impact bottom lines and thinking about solutions to those problems can be overwhelming, especially when it comes to disinfection. Disinfection is critical.
WHY ADD DISINFECTION?
It’s your preventative plan. Part of your facility’s unique cleaning protocol that creates peace-of-mind for staff and customers.
Maybe you think you can absorb the cost of occasional staff illness, lower service quality, or diminished productivity. But what happens when the occasional becomes more frequent and the minor expenditures turn into multi-day business closures with lower ratings and increased overhead? The solution to this can be as simple as disinfection.
DISINFECTANTS ARE NOT CREATED EQUAL
Beware of the dangers of potent disinfections. Other disinfections may contain harsh chemicals that can wreak havoc on sensitive electronics, corrode valuable surfaces, or require manual application that misses areas. SteraMist outperforms in every aspect combined.
STERAMIST IS THE SOLUTION
SteraMist is powered by a single technology: ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP) that uses one solution to deliver kill against many pathogens, molds, and fungi. SteraMist utilizes a natural process to provide a simple, organic disinfection without risk to surfaces and personnel.
“TOMI’s SteraMist no-touch, no-wipe,
EPA registered hospital grade disinfectant
is not just a stand-alone application system,
it is a system that is backed by an innovative
company and a nationwide provider network (TSN),
dedicated to providing environmental solutions
for infectious control and enhanced forensic
restoration, but also for a safer world.
I am proud to be part of the TSN
and having TOMI committed to my success.”
~ BioRisk Decontamination & Restoration, LLC
• Designed and validated as an all-in-one solution against common pathogens responsible for everything from shutdowns to product recalls including Influenza A, H1N1, Norovirus, Salmonella, and more.
• Microscopic particle size that reaches any crevice and makes up a mist with a lightweight composition to seek them out.
• Simple and easy-to-use EPA registered solution and technology combination optimized with no dyes or additives.