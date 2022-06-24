Product Focus: Must-See Innovations In Lighting

Sylvania Hi-PerformanceLED™

Downlight Gimbal by LEDVANCE



The SYLVANIA Hi-PerformanceLED Downlight Gimbal from LEDVANCE is a new family of recessed luminaires offered in three different sizes: 3″, 4″, 6″. The modern luminaires feature a slim form for an updated appearance compared to traditional designs. They are fully oriented to accent applications due to their narrow beam angle of 45°, feature 90° tilting lenses, and offer excellent color rendering (CRI 90).

Facility managers can choose from five different color temperatures to best suit the environment for any residential, hospitality, retail, or low-bay application. Users can also select their preferred brightness level thanks to the fixture’s phase-cut dimming, which ranges from 10-100%. The luminaires are offered in 7, 9, or 13 watts and offer uniform, glare-free illumination. They are wet rated and offer up to 88% energy savings.