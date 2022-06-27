Siemens Acquires Brightly Software - Facility Executive Siemens Smart Infrastructure (SI) agreed to acquire Brightly Software, a U.S.-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of asset and maintenance management solutions. The acquisition elevates SI to a leading position in the software market for buildings and built infrastructure. Brightly’s established cloud-based capabilities across key sectors – education, public infrastructure, healthcare, and manufacturing – will be […]

Siemens Smart Infrastructure (SI) agreed to acquire Brightly Software, a U.S.-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of asset and maintenance management solutions. The acquisition elevates SI to a leading position in the software market for buildings and built infrastructure.

Brightly’s established cloud-based capabilities across key sectors – education, public infrastructure, healthcare, and manufacturing – will be added to Siemens’ digital and software know-how in buildings. The acquisition will also accelerates the build-up of Siemens’ SaaS business and enables Siemens and Brightly together to deliver a strong performance and sustainability for built infrastructure. Brightly is expected to benefit from Siemens’ global presence, while Siemens leverages the software provider’s footprint in the U.S. market.

“This is another important step in our strategy as a focused technology company,” said Roland Busch, President and CEO of Siemens AG. “By combining the real and digital worlds, we provide our customers with the technology required to drive their digital transformation to create the most sustainable and human-centric buildings. Today’s acquisition bolsters our growth targets, especially for digital revenue and software as a service.”

Brightly’s SaaS business and customer base, combined with Siemens’ existing building base and digital portfolio, will facilitate data integration through IT and OT convergence, supporting innovation, unique user experiences and optimized performance for buildings and built infrastructure.

“Brightly will enable us to leapfrog to the next level of performance for buildings,” said Matthias Rebellius, Member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG and CEO of Smart Infrastructure. “With seamless data exchange between our offerings, our customers can expect enhanced efficiency, lower downtimes and maintenance costs, shorter lifecycles, better data-driven decisions and more satisfied tenants.”