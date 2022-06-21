06/21/2022

State Of The Workplace Data Report

What does the future of work look like? VergeSense gathered and analyzed workplace data from millions of square feet of real estate globally to answer these questions.

State Of The Workplace Data Report

As the surge in Covid-19 cases in the last quarter of 2021 delayed some companies’ return-to-the-office plans, the hybrid work model – in which some employees work remotely at least some of the time – continues to gain traction. New data indicates increased demand for collaborative spaces, suggesting that today’s workplace must provide employees space and resources for interaction. Among other key findings of the 2022 State of Workplace Data Report:

  • 2022 State of Workplace ReportOffice use increased by 87% from Q1 2021 to Q1 2022, marking a significant change from the prior downward trend.
  • The average number of collaborative spaces per floor increased by 45% in this same time period. Prior to the pandemic, an average of 10% of spaces per floor were collaborative. Today, 25% of spaces per floor are dedicated to collaboration. This indicates that workplace leaders are adjusting office space with the expectation that employees will return to the office to work together in person.
  • Tuesday and Wednesdays are the busiest days at the office: Nearly 50% of weekly use of office spaces takes place on these days.

While office utilization numbers haven’t returned to their pre-pandemic rates, these upward trends indicate that space use will continue to grow. As workplace leaders navigate uncharted waters in the coming months, the findings of the 2022 State of the Workplace Data Report provide information to help make data-driven decisions about managing facilities and optimizing spaces.

To learn more, click here and download your copy of the 2022 State of the Workplace Data Report.

Read more facility management-related news from VergeSense.

LEAVE A REPLY

Stay Connected

1,962FansLike
665FollowersFollow
40,000FollowersFollow
9,463FollowersFollow
656SubscribersSubscribe
© FacilityExecutive.com
MORE STORIES

ASHRAE To Honor World Refrigeration Day

Johnson County Security

Minimizing Risks In The “Most At-Risk” Building In The County

Building Condition Assessment

Building Condition Assessment: The Driving Force Behind A Capital Budget