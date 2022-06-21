State Of The Workplace Data Report

As the surge in Covid-19 cases in the last quarter of 2021 delayed some companies’ return-to-the-office plans, the hybrid work model – in which some employees work remotely at least some of the time – continues to gain traction. New data indicates increased demand for collaborative spaces, suggesting that today’s workplace must provide employees space and resources for interaction. Among other key findings of the 2022 State of Workplace Data Report:

Office use increased by 87% from Q1 2021 to Q1 2022, marking a significant change from the prior downward trend. The average number of collaborative spaces per floor increased by 45% in this same time period. Prior to the pandemic, an average of 10% of spaces per floor were collaborative. Today, 25% of spaces per floor are dedicated to collaboration. This indicates that workplace leaders are adjusting office space with the expectation that employees will return to the office to work together in person.

Tuesday and Wednesdays are the busiest days at the office: Nearly 50% of weekly use of office spaces takes place on these days.

While office utilization numbers haven’t returned to their pre-pandemic rates, these upward trends indicate that space use will continue to grow. As workplace leaders navigate uncharted waters in the coming months, the findings of the 2022 State of the Workplace Data Report provide information to help make data-driven decisions about managing facilities and optimizing spaces.

To learn more, click here and download your copy of the 2022 State of the Workplace Data Report.