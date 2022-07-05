5 Cleaning Products For Spotless Buildings

XMold Pro Protectant featuring Superstratum Smart Polymers

by EarthSafeChemical Alternatives

EarthSafeChemical’s new generation of cleaning solutions are designed to provide industrial and commercial facilities with high levels of safety and sustainability. The XMold Pro Protectant featuring Superstratum Smart Polymers and FlashDry industrial cleaning collection offers products to address many cleaning challenges within commercial verticals, manufacturing, construction, military, government, healthcare, and disaster response.

FlashDry is an all-natural industrial absorbent made from coir, an organic coconut fiber with six times the absorbing power of clay-based products. It is a more sustainable way to clean up oil and chemical spills without the health risks common among other types of absorbents.

XMold Pro inhibits the growth of harmful molds and protects indoor and outdoor surfaces, ideal for preventing water damage or cases of sick building syndrome. XMold Pro can be applied with any traditional method or with the Protexus® electrostatic sprayers from the EvaClean® disinfection system, which raises efficiency 10-fold while using less product to coat triple the area. The products offer a safer chemistry with an EPA registered mold kill claim and, when followed by EarthSafe’s XMold Pro Protectant, provides a total solution.