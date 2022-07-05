5 Ways To Boost Productivity With Office Design

By Dala Al-Fuwaires

All business owners look for ways to boost employee productivity from time to time, and one way to do this is by redesigning the office. Since all employees have different working styles—some prefer a quiet area to focus, while others prefer a more active area to be creative—it’s important to offer areas within the office that allow for different work styles.

To enhance productivity and creativity for all employees, here are a few ways to freshen up old office spaces.

1. Lower Noise Levels

Noise is one of the biggest factors when it comes to distractions. Sounds emitted within a 20-foot radius have the most impact on an employee’s concentration. Fix this problem by placing acoustic panels on walls that will buffer loud noises. Plants are another great sound barrier, and they provide a bit of nature into the space.

You may also want to consider installing transparent walls. Transparent walls will buffer sound but not create a visual barrier. These are great when wanting to lower noise levels but allow communication between employees.

2. Improve The Lighting

Light design is essential for office efficiency. If the employees can’t see well, it is unlikely they will be productive. Poor lighting causes eye strain, leading to headaches, stress, and fatigue. So, it is important to create a well-lit office space for the sake of your employees’ health.

When lighting an office consider using natural light as much as possible. Natural light helps boost mood and encourages better work output. If the office is lacking in natural light, simulate it by using LED lights. Install LED lights that emit a cooler color temperature like natural light in areas where employees have their desks. Most LED lights on the market today offer a wide range of colors and effects allowing you to change the color temperature for any area of the office. In break rooms and calming areas, consider warmer tones to help promote rejuvenation.

3. Get Creative With Color

Wall color can be very stimulating for employees, and different colors can evoke different emotions in people. Try using a variety of colors in the workspaces throughout the office. Stay away from white and tan walls—blues, yellows, oranges, and greens stimulate a person’s creativity and provides a sense of calm. At the same time, avoid using brash colors or elaborate murals that may be too distracting.

4. Create Break Areas

All employees need an area to take a break from the hectic workday. When designing these areas, you need to consider that different employees rest in different ways. Some prefer a quiet room to rest their eyes for ten minutes, while others prefer playing a game or watching the news for a few minutes.

To accommodate all employee needs, create multiple rest areas in the office. Designate a quiet room with comfortable seating for the workers who need a few minutes to recharge. Create another space with ping pong tables, foosball tables, and a television for those looking to take a break and boost their creativity.

5. Design An Outdoor Space

Having an outdoor space for employees to get some fresh air or take a walk is a great way to boost productivity and creativity. Many people enjoy taking a walk while brainstorming ideas or clearing their minds. Outdoor spaces also provide health benefits for workers who sit for most of the workday. These include exercise, fresh air, and sunlight.

Implementing a few design elements to help employees’ function at a high level does not have to seem like a daunting task. Take a few moments to walk around the office and see where deficiencies are happening. Consider what will work best in your setting and use these tips to help boost productivity and get the team back on track.

Al-Fuwaires is the Owner and Principal Designer at House of Form in Scottsdale, AZ. House of Form is a boutique hospitality design firm that specializes in creating memorable spaces for your guests and customers.

