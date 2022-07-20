Adams Rite Introduces DL100 Wireless Deadlatch Upgrade

The wireless technology makes it easy to upgrade mechanical doors to a fully-functional online opening system.

Adams Rite expanded its product line with the introduction of the DL100 Wireless Deadlatch — an advanced, aluminium stile electrified deadlatch with Aperio® wireless technology.

Ready for retrofit, renovation, or any commercial project with an existing MS door prep, the DL100 combines electrified locking hardware with an access control system in standard aluminium stile doors. It easily interfaces with other access control elements to extend real-time security and is cost-effective.

The DL100 uses low-energy motorized EcoLatch actuator technology for silent operation and provides a MultiCLASS SE contactless card reader that supports 125 KHz and 13.56 MHz credentials, with optional support for BLE or NFC Mobile Access.

Available standard in a fail-secure configuration, the DL100 is always operable from the inside handle or paddle, with entry via mortise cylinder or integrated card reader. The standard fail secure DL100 Wireless motorized deadlatch with form “C” latch status monitor and reader is powered by two AA lithium batteries. Units are equipped with a quick connect plug-in type connector. Interchangeable without stile modification for MS Deadlocks or Adams Rite 4500 and 4900 Deadlatches.

The DL100 offers a real-time Door Position Switch monitor, Request to Exit, and battery health monitoring and control. Fully-encrypted AES 128-bit wireless connection between the DL100 and Aperio® hub ensures cyber-secure data communications.

The DL100 is available as either a pre-paired 1-to-1 lock and hub kit (no certification required) or as a field configurable component requiring Aperio® Certified Integrator Certification. Lock accepts any standard 1″ [25.4 mm] length, 1-5/32″ [29.4 mm] diameter mortise cylinder with MS cam such as the 4036 Mortise Cylinder or thumbturn such as the 4066 Thumbturn, available separately. Lock accepts cylinder from either or both sides.

Adams Rite product lines include electromechanical deadlocks and deadlatches, electric strikes, and exit devices for exterior and interior doors as well as integrated door assemblies.

