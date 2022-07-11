American Lighting Adds New Spektrum+ Lighting System Features

RGB+TW Lamps and Smart Dimmer Switches are new lighting system features added to the Spektrum+ product line.

American Lighting introduced new RGB+TW Lamps and Smart Switch Wall Plates to its Spektrum+™ offering. These additions to the line of Bluetooth mesh technology help further streamline lighting applications throughout the home, making smart lighting easier than ever. S14 Lamps are cULus, cETLus, and damp location rated, respectively.

The new Spektrum+ additions include:

• RGB+TW Lamps (S14 and MR16) – Simply installed using existing light fixtures, the American Lighting Spektrum+ RGB+TW Lamps are controlled wirelessly through a tablet, smartphone or the Spektrum+ Smart Lighting App. Both deliver RGB + Tunable White color temperatures ranging from 2700K to 6000K with up to 400 lumen output performance and 90+ color rendering index. The S14 features 120V AC input voltage and wattage of 1W, while the MR16 delivers 5W with 12V AC input voltage. Both are dimmable 0-100%, offering 25,000 hours rated life. Spektrum+ RGB+TW Lamps are FCC Compliant.

• RGB+TW Brio (Low-profile Direct Install Downlight) – Perfect for applications where a lower profile downlight is needed. Despite the thin design, this light offers high lumen output. Fully controllable with the Spektrum+ App allowing the creation of perfect lighting for any occasion.

• Smart Switch Wall Plates (Dimmer and on/off) – Enabling the connection of line-voltage lighting to the Spektrum+ Smart Lighting App, users can turn lights on and off or set automated schedules when using the Smart Switches. The Smart Dimmer Switch Wall Plate provides an intuitive touch-sensitive manual dimming design, allowing users maximum control when adjusting brightness.

• Smart Sensors (Door/Window Contact, PIR Motion, PIR Motion + Luminance) – Adding functionality and versatility to Spektrum+ app automations and schedules, these sensors can be used to trigger actions across the entire Spektrum+ smart lighting system. Use the PIR motion sensors for an added level of security within your home and the door/window contact sensor for entryway triggers.

Click here for more products in Lighting.