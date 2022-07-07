American Lighting Introduces New Hybrid 3 RGBW

The new Hybrid 3 RGBW will provide an economical solution for larger installations.

American Lighting introduced the Hybrid 3 RGBW 120-volt DC reel, a fully encased tape light in sealed jacketing that performs in both indoor and outdoor wet location applications.

With its superb lighting out and color changing capabilities, Hybrid 3 RGBW is ideal for hospitality, home theater, and other various entertainment applications. Hybrid 3 RGBW delivers 105 lumens per foot while consuming only 3 watts per foot. Its adjustable CCT of RGB+3000K allows the LEDs to be precisely set in a wide range of colors to optimize lighting environments.

Hybrid 3 RGBW has parallel wiring in 12-inch cutting increments to ensure that if one LED goes out, the rest of the LEDs continue to operate for long-term performance and easy maintenance. It is also an economical solution for larger installations with a 164-foot maximum run without a driver. Hybrid 3 RGBW can be dimmed using a DMX and RF Controls. A 120-CTRL-4CH DMX Decoder is recommended plus a DMX controller for precise RGBW control.

IP65 rated for wet locations, Hybrid 3 is cETLus listed and performs in temperatures ranging from 30°C (-22°F) to 45°C (113°F). It has a 50,000 rated performance life and comes with a one-year limited warranty.

Click here for more product news on Lighting.