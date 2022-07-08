Armstrong Introduces StrataClean IQ In-Ceiling Air Filtration System

Armstrong Ceiling & Wall Solutions has introduced the StrataClean IQ™ Air Filtration System, an in-ceiling system that captures and eliminates airborne bacteria, viruses, mold, and other particulates using proven MERV 13 filtration.

Designed to improve indoor air quality, the clean, quiet system joins the Armstrong portfolio of air purification products that includes the VidaShield UV24 Air Purification System which uses patented in-ceiling ultraviolet light air disinfection technology to clean the air. All products in the portfolio are designed to create a cleaner, healthier indoor environmental quality. Third-party testing shows that the in-ceiling systems work 14% more effectively than floor-based air cleaning technology.

The StrataClean IQ air purification system has proven efficient at removing 90% of airborne viruses, bacteria, VOCs, odor, and other particles down to 0.3 microns. One unit can filter the air in a 1,000-square-foot space every hour.

Easy Installation

The unit’s design allows for easy installation in any suspended ceiling system, making it simple to integrate into new construction or retrofit applications. The air filtration unit also coordinates with Armstrong Suspension Systems. The unit’s casing is concealed above the ceiling for quiet operation. Typical applications range from education, office, and healthcare to senior living, restaurants, retail, and daycare centers.

No HVAC system modification is needed. The unit can be wired into lighting systems and/or occupancy sensors to maximize clean air when the space is occupied. Three fan speeds (150, 200, or 230 CFM) are available to optimize air changes per hour. When functioning at a low speed, the unit operates at a quiet decibel level of only 29 dB.

The StrataClean IQ system meets the in-room filtration recommendations made by the EPA Clean Air in Buildings Challenge. The system is also part of the Armstrong 24/7 Defend portfolio of ceiling and wall products that contribute to healthier, safer spaces and cleaner air.

