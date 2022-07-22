Black Finish Brings an Understated Elegance to Commercial Spaces

The new, elegant matte finish on commercial hardware appliances will give the space a modern, updated look.

Brinks Commercial introduced a complete suite of commercial grade matte black door hardware. This gives architects, contractors, locksmiths, and DIYers a fresh, modern alternative to the silver-toned finishes that once dominated the market. Matte black has become a popular finish, especially when it comes to architectural and commercial hardware.

Matte black hardware is an option for adding a modern touch to a commercial space or giving a refresh to an outdated look. Constructed with ultra-durable powder-coated finishes that are extremely chip-resistant, standing the test of time even in the most heavily used doors and openings. Not only are the finishes versatile, but matte black finishes pair well with clean-lined, modern hardware designs.

We offer a breadth of door closers, G2 levers & knobs, G1 deadbolts and accessories that can be found in areas such as office buildings, small businesses, warehouses, and more. The new lineup includes: Light Duty Grade 2 Keyed Entry, Storeroom, Privacy, and Passage Levers; Keyed Entry Knob and Deadbolt Combo Grade 2; Industrial Grade 1 Single Cylinder Deadbolt; Rim/Panic Exit Device; Door Pull Plate with Cylinder Hole; All-In-One Heavy Duty Commercial Door Closer size 1-6; 4.5” x 4.5” Ball Bearing Door Hinge; Dome Floor Mounted Doorstop; Kick-Down Doorstop; 3.5” x 15″ Door Pull Plate; 3.5” x 15″ Door Push Plate; and ASA Strike Plate.

Brinks Commercial delivers superior quality commercial door hardware and custom ordering options for professionals. This collection of matte black hardware will be offered for Ace Hardware retailer purchase beginning in the fall of this year. This new finish can serve as a bold focal point or a subdued, blended detail. Beyond matte black, Brinks Commercial offers a wide spectrum of durable, scratch-resistant, and long-lasting finishes including aluminum, bronze, satin chrome, and prime coated.

Click here for more product news in Paint.