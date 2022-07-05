Get A Stellar Outside View With These Five Windows & Skylights

Crystal Series 9200

by Crystal Window



The new Crystal Series 9200 from Crystal Window is a high-end aluminum polyamide thermal barrier window capable of meeting today’s energy, operating, and aesthetic demands. The Series 9200 is available in Tilt-and-Turn (dual action), In-Swing Casement, and Fixed/Picture window models and is well suited for all applications, especially mid-and high-rise buildings.

The Crystal 9200 3-¼” jamb-depth architecturally-rated window line has a modern and clean, European-style frame and sash. The line features a zero-sightline sash design and concealed, heavy-duty hinges (up to 275-lb. weight capacity).

Energy efficiency features include insulated glass unit (IGU) infills of 1″ to 1-½”, and the sash’s triple EPDM gasketing combines with the polyamide struts to achieve U-values from 0.31 to 0.22 (with appropriate options). The standard IGU for all the Crystal Series 9200 models is 1” double-pane. Options include 1-¼” and 1-½” IGUs, as well as triple glass, argon gas filling, and a wide selection of low-emissivity coated glass choices.

The Series 9200 models are finished in Crystal’s durable and environmentally sustainable powder coat paint, with a broad palate of standard and custom colors. Liquid paint options are also available.

The line’s continuous master frame option allows models to be combined into large units offering expansive views. Special drywall receptor frames, full flex screens, extended lever handle, window opening limit devices, and a variety of traditional mullions and installation accessories are also available.