Humanscale Debuts The World’s Most Sustainable Task Chair

Each Path chair is climate positive, and composed of over 20 lbs of recycled content, including post-industrial material.

Humanscale unveiled today the world’s most sustainable task chair. The Path chair is composed of nearly 22 lbs of recycled content, which includes ocean plastic, post-consumer plastic bottles, and post-industrial material. Each Path contains almost 10 lbs of ocean plastic, a majority of which are reclaimed fishing nets, the most harmful of all ocean plastic. In addition to being a continuation of Humanscale’s commitment to sustainability, the chair builds on the brand’s pioneering seating technology, which uses the sitter’s weight and form to adjust perfectly without the need to operate complicated manual controls. The task chair’s design and functionality seamlessly integrate into a variety of interior spaces for homes and businesses alike.

Embodying a shift in the approach to office design that prioritizes sustainability, inclusivity, and design innovation, the Path chair is conceived with:

Industry-leading sustainability: The Path chair is certified climate positive and the most sustainable task chair on the market because of both its composition and manufacturing process. Path joins 25 other Humanscale products in being recognized as certified climate, water and energy positive. Path is toxin-free and its aluminium components are made from 100% post-consumer or post-industrial waste.

The Path chair is certified climate positive and the most sustainable task chair on the market because of both its composition and manufacturing process. Path joins 25 other Humanscale products in being recognized as certified climate, water and energy positive. Path is toxin-free and its aluminium components are made from 100% post-consumer or post-industrial waste. Versatile aesthetics: Designed in collaboration with Todd Bracher Studio, Path’s minimal silhouette and streamlined technology challenge industry standards of virtually complex mechanisms that require manual adjustment.

Designed in collaboration with Todd Bracher Studio, Path’s minimal silhouette and streamlined technology challenge industry standards of virtually complex mechanisms that require manual adjustment. Revolutionary inclusive ergonomics: Path’s newly patented recline mechanism represents the latest iteration of Humanscale’s pioneering seating technology that self-adjusts to users and offers an instantly tailored sitting experience for the widest diversity of people.

Path is offered in a variety of textile options suitable for the home or office, including fabric, leather, and an innovative 3D FormSense Eco Knit that is made of 100% post-consumer recycled polyester. Base models have a 15-year warranty and come in 32 colorways, three textiles, and four finishes.

Click here for more product news about Furniture.