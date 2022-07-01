IFMA Reveals 2022-23 Global Board of Directors

The International Facility Management Association (IFMA) introduced its member-elected executive committee and appointees to its global board of directors for the 2022-23 fiscal year (July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023).
With members based in Italy, Trinidad and Tobago, Mexico, Canada, Brazil, Singapore, Spain and the United States, supporting facility, real estate, project and global portfolio management; process improvement and performance management; office optimization and consolidation; technology; and corporate workplace strategy and design for organizations worldwide, IFMA board members reflect the breadth of experience and global reach of the facility management (FM) industry.
Laurie A. Gilmer, P.E., CFM, FMP, SFP, LEED AP began her term as board chair. She is joined by First Vice Chair Dean Stanberry, CFM, LEED AP O+M, and Second Vice Chair Francisco Antonio de Souza Abrantes. Two returning and seven newly appointed directors round out the global board.
A published author, accomplished speaker, a strong proponent of professional education and credentialing, and an advocate for sustainable building performance, Gilmer beings her term at a time of elevated recognition for the FM industry and increased opportunities to rekindle community connections that are the very foundation of IFMA.
“One of the overriding post-pandemic realizations for us as an association, an industry and a society is the importance of connection,” said Gilmer. “Being physically cut off from one another sparked a strong desire to develop and maintain our personal and professional relationships. Cross-functional teamwork and multi-industry partnerships have flourished. As a result, more organizations and related professions now fully grasp the true value of FM, and we’re benefiting from a broad range of working partners from the ground floor to the C-Suite.
“As chair, I’m looking forward to strengthening our network and engaging with our community – fostering the connections that are not only vital to our future, but truly embody the IFMA experience.”
After serving two back-to-back terms as chair (2020-22) – recommended by IFMA’s Nominating Committee due to the irregular circumstances presented by the COVID-19 pandemic – Peter Ankerstjerne, MBA, COP, IFMA Fellow will remain involved with the board as past chair.
2022-23 IFMA Global Board of Directors
Executive Committee
Chair
Laurie A. Gilmer, P.E., CFM, FMP, SFP, LEED AP
Vice President/COO, Facility Engineering Associates, P.C.
Santa Rosa, California, USA
First Vice Chair
Dean Stanberry, CFM, LEED AP O+M
Chair, Government Affairs Committee
Denver, Colorado, USA
Second Vice Chair
Francisco Antonio de Souza Abrantes
Senior Consultant, FASA Consulting
Brazil
Ex-officio
Don Gilpin
President and CEO, IFMA
Indianapolis, Indiana, USA
Past Chair
Peter Ankerstjerne, MBA, COP, IFMA Fellow
Chief Strategy Officer, The Planon Group
Copenhagen, Denmark
Directors
Cheryl Carron
Global Head, Facilities Management & Experience Services Corporate Solutions, JLL
Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S.
Christa Dodoo, CFM, CIWFM, FMP, CMQ-OE
Facilities Management Specialist, International Atomic Energy Agency
Vienna, Austria
Trudy Blight, CFM, FMP, SFP, BID, PIDIM, PMP, IFMA Fellow
Project Manager, AES Services, University of Manitoba
Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Jason E. Callis, CFM
Facilities Management, Project Executive
The Veridus Group
Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S.
Lorena Espada
EMEA Head of Facility Management, Chubb European Group
Madrid, Spain
Aykean Matthews, MBA, CFM, FMP
Facilities Director, The International School of Port of Spain
Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago
Arnald NG, CFM, SLCR, MRICS
APAC Delivery & Performance Director, GSK
Singapore
Lena Thompson, FMP, SFP, IFMA Fellow
Director, Building Operations & OFM, American Psychological Association
Washington, D.C., U.S.
Luis Viña
Director, Alliance Director LatAm, CBRE
Mexico City, Mexico