IFMA Reveals 2022-23 Global Board of Directors

Representing eight countries and prominent organizations, IFMA’s 2022-23 board embodies the global reach of the FM Industry.

The International Facility Management Association (IFMA) introduced its member-elected executive committee and appointees to its global board of directors for the 2022-23 fiscal year (July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023).

With members based in Italy, Trinidad and Tobago, Mexico, Canada, Brazil, Singapore, Spain and the United States, supporting facility, real estate, project and global portfolio management; process improvement and performance management; office optimization and consolidation; technology; and corporate workplace strategy and design for organizations worldwide, IFMA board members reflect the breadth of experience and global reach of the facility management (FM) industry.

Laurie A. Gilmer, P.E., CFM, FMP, SFP, LEED AP began her term as board chair. She is joined by First Vice Chair Dean Stanberry, CFM, LEED AP O+M, and Second Vice Chair Francisco Antonio de Souza Abrantes. Two returning and seven newly appointed directors round out the global board.

A published author, accomplished speaker, a strong proponent of professional education and credentialing, and an advocate for sustainable building performance, Gilmer beings her term at a time of elevated recognition for the FM industry and increased opportunities to rekindle community connections that are the very foundation of IFMA.

“One of the overriding post-pandemic realizations for us as an association, an industry and a society is the importance of connection,” said Gilmer. “Being physically cut off from one another sparked a strong desire to develop and maintain our personal and professional relationships. Cross-functional teamwork and multi-industry partnerships have flourished. As a result, more organizations and related professions now fully grasp the true value of FM, and we’re benefiting from a broad range of working partners from the ground floor to the C-Suite.

“As chair, I’m looking forward to strengthening our network and engaging with our community – fostering the connections that are not only vital to our future, but truly embody the IFMA experience.”

After serving two back-to-back terms as chair (2020-22) – recommended by IFMA’s Nominating Committee due to the irregular circumstances presented by the COVID-19 pandemic – Peter Ankerstjerne, MBA, COP, IFMA Fellow will remain involved with the board as past chair.

2022-23 IFMA Global Board of Directors

Executive Committee

Chair

Laurie A. Gilmer, P.E., CFM, FMP, SFP, LEED AP

Vice President/COO, Facility Engineering Associates, P.C.

Santa Rosa, California, USA

First Vice Chair

Dean Stanberry, CFM, LEED AP O+M

Chair, Government Affairs Committee

Denver, Colorado, USA

Second Vice Chair

Francisco Antonio de Souza Abrantes

Senior Consultant, FASA Consulting

Brazil

Ex-officio

Don Gilpin

​President and CEO, IFMA

Indianapolis, ​Indiana, USA

Past Chair

Peter Ankerstjerne, MBA, COP, IFMA Fellow

Chief Strategy Officer, The Planon Group

Copenhagen, Denmark

Directors

Cheryl Carron

Global Head, Facilities Management & Experience Services Corporate Solutions, JLL

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S.

Christa Dodoo, CFM, CIWFM, FMP, CMQ-OE

Facilities Management Specialist, International Atomic Energy Agency

Vienna, Austria

Trudy Blight, CFM, FMP, SFP, BID, PIDIM, PMP, IFMA Fellow

Project Manager, AES Services, University of Manitoba

Winnipeg, MB, Canada

Jason E. Callis, CFM

Facilities Management, Project Executive

The Veridus Group

Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S.

Lorena Espada

EMEA Head of Facility Management, Chubb European Group

Madrid, Spain

Aykean Matthews, MBA, CFM, FMP

Facilities Director, The International School of Port of Spain

Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago

Arnald NG, CFM, SLCR, MRICS

APAC Delivery & Performance Director, GSK

Singapore

Lena Thompson, FMP, SFP, IFMA Fellow

Director, Building Operations & OFM, American Psychological Association

Washington, D.C., U.S.

Luis Viña

Director, Alliance Director LatAm, CBRE

Mexico City, Mexico