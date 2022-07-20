Independent Financial Opens Phase 2 Of New Corporate HQ

In Northeast Texas, Independent Financial has completed Phase Two of its $150 million headquarters campus, which will support the financial services company’s expanding workforce. Located in the north Dallas suburb of McKinney, the new six-story, 198,000 square-foot building more than doubles Independent Financial’s existing presence at McKinney Corporate Center at Craig Ranch. The new facility allows the company to consolidate its banking operations and technology teams, and more than half of the company’s employees are now located on the campus.

“We are not just growing bigger, but also better, as we continue our focus on an improved customer experience in all our markets,” said Independent Financial Chairman and CEO David Brooks. “This headquarters is central to our carrying out that mission.”

The initial phase of the campus was completed in 2019 on a 10-acre site. Phase Two is a mirror image of the original building, also six stories, but approximately 20 percent larger.

The building is LEED certified Silver and Fitwell 2-star rated. LEED provides a framework for healthy, highly efficient, and cost-saving green buildings. Fitwell prioritizes the health and wellness of the building occupants – employees, customers and guests.