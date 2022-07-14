New Mexico Tech Works With Ameresco To Reduce Energy Usage

Following an audit of its facilities, the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology entered into a 20-year combined guaranteed utility savings project partnership with Ameresco. The project addresses needed upgrades and provides New Mexico Tech with long-term cash flow and reliability benefits well beyond the contract term.

As part of the comprehensive project, Ameresco installed renewable and energy efficient technologies that are estimated to save New Mexico Tech over $540,000 annually in energy savings and improve its overall sustainability efforts. Implemented upgrades include the construction of 666.8 kW-DC of solar photovoltaic covered parking; water conservation measures; equipment level direct digital control upgrades; building scheduling and controls optimization; chiller plant controls optimization; lab air system rebalancing; variable flow chilled water system pumping; and interior and exterior LED lighting retrofits across campus.

“New Mexico Tech has a strong science and technology education and research mission that includes an emphasis on resource sustainability and energy efficiency,” said Dr. Cleve McDaniel, Vice President for Administration and Finance at New Mexico Tech. “Our work with Ameresco to dramatically reduce our campus energy usage and costs fits perfectly with our mission. This project was truly a collaborative effort and we very much appreciated Ameresco’s knowledge and effective implementation of state-of-the art solutions that have enabled us to better serve our campus and community.”

For New Mexico Tech, the administered upgrades are designed to enhance the reliability of facility operations, as well as improve the quality of learning and research environments for students and faculty.

“Working with an institution like New Mexico Tech, one of the top STEM schools in the nation, has been especially meaningful for us at Ameresco as we hope to introduce the next generation to the benefits of efficient and renewable energy use,” said Bob Georgeoff, EVP, Ameresco. “We commend campus leadership for prioritizing a project that will increase energy conservation, reduce energy and utility costs and address campus deferred maintenance, all in an economically responsible manner that adds clean energy resources to the region.”