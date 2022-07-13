New White Paper Discusses Liquid Immersion Cooling

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC), along with collaborator Intel Corporation, published a free white paper titled “The Sustainable Data Center Transformation: Reducing Carbon Footprint with Liquid Immersion Cooling,” describing the role cooling plays in energy use and can play in leading sustainability efforts.

The joint white paper outlines the challenges to sustainable power use in data centers and demonstrates the benefits of liquid immersion cooling in overcoming these hurdles. With three quarters of operators viewing sustainability as a competitive differentiator, this paper details the problems associated with increasing the compute resources needed in data centers, which consume more energy and rapidly expand an organization’s carbon footprint. Even data centers aware of this energy use challenge haven’t been able to move the needle in improving power usage effectiveness (PUE), which has hovered around 1.6 for almost a decade.

Powering cooling infrastructure accounts for upwards of 40% of a data center’s energy consumption, and because 60% of the world’s electricity is still generated using fossil fuels, few operations are truly sustainable. Reducing the power utilized for cooling will create a more environmentally-responsible data center environment, as well as decrease operational costs.

GRC and Intel are addressing the power-use problem by collaborating on integrated liquid immersion cooling solutions, which includes GRC immersion cooling products, Intel servers, and working with Intel-based OEM server providers, as well as validating the fluids used in immersion cooling.

