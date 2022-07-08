PRIZM Lighting Offers A New Solution For Outdoor Lighting Needs

PRIZM Lighting introduced its high-performance accessory-based Senik Reflekt for flexible outdoor lighting design including floodlighting, spotlighting, wall washing, and grazing.

Designed for field customization, Senik Reflekt combines up to three units, each with -90º to 90º adjustability through a unique mounting system. As a result, Senik Reflekt can deliver a wide distribution of light to be aimed at the bottom, a medium beam aimed at the center, and a narrow distribution can also be aimed at the top to fully illuminate architectural structures. Its field-installable accessories include optical distributions, die-cast baffled louver, half-glare shield, and wire guard.

Senik Reflekt has a high lumen resolution ranging from 4,600 to more than 21,600 lumens. It contains six unique distributions that designers can use to achieve any layer of light for outdoor illumination, including 12º, 20º, 30º, 40º, 60º, and 12×60º beam angles. Senik Reflekt can be controlled wirelessly with LumenRadio Wireless DMX, which enables color technology to be used for historical architecture and other unique applications where DMX wiring cannot be implemented.

Built around the Cree X-Lamp color and static white LEDs, the Senik Reflekt is optimized for lighting applications requiring maximum efficacy and high light output static white. The vivid RGBW colors result in more than 16 million color combinations. In addition, 0-10V control on static white ensures precise dimming or brightness as desired, while the DMX512-RDM control on the RGBW version provides an exceptionally wide color range.

The Senik Reflekt is built to withstand the harshest environments and applications. The floodlight features an IK10 impact rating when utilizing the optional wire guard or baffled louver accessory. The 3G vibration rating ensures position and tilt integrity for the most demanding applications, while the IP67 protection and marine-grade finish bolster the luminaire’s resilience for intricate designs in demanding applications.

