PURELL Adds Surface Disinfecting Wipes to Portfolio

Surface wipes deliver an important balance of broad-spectrum efficacy for healthcare settings and worry-free use.

GOJO Industries announced the expansion of its surface hygiene portfolio with the launch of PURELL® Healthcare Surface Disinfecting Wipes. The new offering delivers an unprecedented combination of efficacy and peace of mind.

PURELL Healthcare Surface Disinfecting Wipes offer germ-kill in one-step, hospital-grade surface disinfecting wipes. These ethyl alcohol-based wipes:

Quickly eliminate 99.9% of bacteria and viruses of concern, including all ESKAPE pathogens, seven of the most common drug-resistant bacteria, and viruses significant to the healthcare environment (including bloodborne pathogens, influenza A, respiratory syncytial virus, and norovirus) in two minutes or less.

Kills the virus that causes COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) in only 30 seconds.

Earned the EPA’s lowest allowable toxicity rating (Category IV).

Are FDA Food Code compliant — food-contact, no-rinse approved for use on meal trays, over-bed tables, breakrooms, and more.

Formulation does not contain quats, bleach, fragrances, harsh fumes, or precautionary statements.

Compatible with most hard, nonporous surfaces and electronic devices, as well as touchscreens.

Proven to cover 3X to 5X the average surface area covered by two of the leading healthcare surface disinfecting wipes on the market — allowing healthcare facilities to confidently do more with less.

The disinfecting wipes build upon the PURELL brand’s entry into surface solutions that originated with its PURELL Sanitizing and Disinfecting Sprays, which are used for daily disinfection of hard or soft surfaces where broader coverage is needed. Last summer, the brand launched PURELL Professional Surface Disinfecting Wipes and PURELL Foodservice Surface Sanitizing Wipes, which are designed to be used in a variety of professional and foodservice settings where frequent and fast disinfection of hard surfaces is needed, including schools, offices, restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, and health and fitness facilities.

Our PURELL brand is used in hospitals, restaurants, schools, businesses, airports, entertainment venues, and homes throughout the world for surface hygiene.

Click here for more product news in Cleaning and Maintenance.