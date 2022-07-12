Stylex Launches A New Sculptural Accent Table

Stylex announced the release of its latest accent table Umo, the perfect piece to outfit lounges, work nooks, and spaces that blur the lines between residential and commercial. Designed to lend function, form, and texture to a variety of multipurpose spaces, Umo can serve as an occasional table, sculpture, and — in a pinch — extra seating.

As much a sculptural object as an accent table, Umo adds utility and visual warmth to any commercial space. The 1 3/8” thick top and 1” thick legs consist of domestically sourced solid wood boards, glued together with formaldehyde-free adhesive. The combined geometry and form in the fully wood piece juxtaposes curved shapes with angular cutouts. An unexpected detail is the pillar-like legs that rise up to form arched porticos where they meet the table’s underside. The name Umo is derived from the shapes that make the table: three arches and a circle. The portico-like arches not only add a beguiling detail but cleverly aid in wire management.

Longevity and simplicity are important elements of the design process. By prioritizing each, the design not only aims to establish a trend-proof, timeless piece, but also promotes sustainability.

Umo is available in maple, oak, and walnut, each sealed with a clear, water-based finish that showcases the wood’s natural grain. It also comes in oak with an opaque black finish. The opaque black finish is a red oak species with an ebony stain. Umo is constructed of solid wood and sealed with a water-based finish to reveal its natural grain.

Crafted in the U.S. with special consideration for the environment, Umo is Greenguard IAQ and Level 1 certified and available in CET, making it easy to specify. As with all Stylex products, the Umo accent table is backed by a 10-year performance warranty.

Click here for more products in Furniture.