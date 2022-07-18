Supreen Introduces New Luxurious Patterns For Indoor Furnishings

Supreen’s introduced new menswear-inspired patterns offer a fresh yet decidedly classic upholstery option for commercial spaces from healthcare to hospitality alike. The patterns are building upon the signature softness, performance capabilities, and industry-leading sustainable properties. Designed to outperform while still looking debonair, the three new timeless, wool-inspired textures reminiscent of houndstooth, heathered flannel, and tweed men’s suiting combine Supreen’s original, revolutionary liquid-barrier and stain-resistance with an elevated element of luxury — available in over 54 basic to bold colorways.

Continuing to exceed industry standards, the new designs exemplify a marriage of performance, sustainability, and aesthetics — a rare, distinct combination of design and manufacturing innovation. Prioritizing human health and the environment since its inception, Supreen has been free of PFAs and fluorocarbons even before increased governmental regulations were put in place. In addition to being HHI and Prop 65 compliant with a manufacturing process that removes 99% of invisible contaminants. While still maintaining these qualities along with its surprisingly soft hand, bleach-cleanability, and superior performance capabilities, all three new patterns of Supreen are made with solution-dyed polyester, offering a heightened element of color-richness and material quality evocative of sophisticated menswear.

Offered in a selection of colorways, the new patterns range from everyday neutrals to hues of red, purple, gold, and even brighter undertones like teal, with the houndstooth pattern offered in 14 colorways, the flannel-like heathered pattern in 23 colorways, and the tweed-inspired pattern in 17 colorways. Appealing to designers’ various appetites for color and texture, the new artfully curated patterns allow for experimentation with style and color without sacrificing performance — seamlessly combining elegance, boldness, and peace of mind.

This product is also HHI, Prop 65, and Red List compliant. Supreen is exclusively sold through a handful of leading fabric distributors.

