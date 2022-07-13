Tivoli Lighting ADAPT Pendant Series Offers More Options

Tivoli Lighting provided ADAPT Pendant, a series of designer pendants with anchoring hardware, an LED light engine, and glassware to provide multiple mix-and-match interior lighting options. Based on the ADAPT light string series, Tivoli adds another element that can be designed into your interior space to connect to your exterior element.

The ADAPT Pendant is available in multiple styles, shapes, materials, and colors, enabling designers to find the perfect lighting solution for any indoor area. With 11 different globe options to choose from, ADAPT Pendant becomes a versatile system for designers that they can evolve to their specific tastes. All of the globes are conformal coated with shatter-resistant silicone to reduce fragmenting, should the glass break. The pendants also have a matching cord and drop anchor to accommodate different hanging configurations as a means to overcome difficult applications. Vertical and horizontal adjustment of the anchor cord and drop retainer allows the ADAPT Pendant to be placed in any location.

In addition, the ADAPT Pendants are available in three distinct LED light engines, including COB (Chip on Board), pillar with frosted tip, and filament with a high 80+ CRI. The COB and pillar LEDs deliver 350 lumens while consuming only 3 watts in 2700K, 4000K, and 6500K. Meanwhile, the filament LED provides 400 lumens while consuming only 4 watts and is available in 2700K. All three LED light engines operate at 100-277 VAC. These three options give you another tool to complete the look you are trying to achieve.

IP54 rated for indoor applications, ADAPT Pendant maintains 70% of its lumens at 40,000 hours and comes with a five-year warranty. The fixture is cULus listed to comply with North American safety standards for indoor environments.

