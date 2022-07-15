Tivoli Lighting Offers Magic Linear Bar For Maximum Color Options

Tivoli Lighting introduced its Magic Linear Bar offering more than one million different color options for architectural lighting for building facades, bridges, and media display applications. The Bar delivers high resolution colors with dramatic control even in extreme temperatures for architectural lighting applications.

Available in 1-, 2-, 3-, and 4-foot units, Magic Linear Bar provides high-color resolution with three pixels per foot, delivering 44 frames per second. The linear fixture delivers a dynamic resolution control ranging from the entire fixture length down to 4” segments with red, green, blue, and white (4000K) LED channels. The fixture can be precisely synchronized with a standard DMX-12/Artnet system and ESD protection.

Magic Linear Bar operates on a 24 VDC and has a 145°x 105° beam angle. This bar saves up to 40% power consumption with an efficient power management design. The energy-efficient fixture delivers up to 106 lumens per foot while consuming only three watts. With an IP67 rating, Magic Linear Bar has the ability to perform in wet conditions. The slim 1.12” W x 2.48” D x 39.37” L fixture comes with two mounting brackets per fixture.

Designed for a long performance life, Magic Linear Bar is 3G rated. It operates in temperatures from -4°F to 122°F, maintains 70% of its lumens at 60,000 hours, and comes with a three-year warranty. It also has electrical protection for short circuit, over current, over voltage, and over temperature. Magic Linear Bar is designed to work with listed Class 2 24V DC transformers only. Use of any other power source will cause damage, shorten the life of the fixture and will void the warranty.

The fixture is cETLus, CE, RoHS certified to comply with North American safety standards for outdoor environments.

