Toronto Blue Jays Reveal $300M Ballpark Renovation

The Toronto Blue Jays unveiled the scope and first renderings of a multi-year $300 million privately funded renovation that will transform Rogers Centre from a stadium into a ballpark through a series of projects focused on modernizing the fan experience and building world-class player facilities.

Rogers Centre was conceptualized as a multi-purpose stadium when it opened in 1989 and has not undergone a large-scale renovation in its 33-year history. The scope of this project will address the most important challenges with the current stadium, while not rushing the necessary long-term work needed to maintain the ballpark for future generations of fans.

A series of projects are phased over the coming two to three offseasons, focused on the interior of the building, including the 100L and 200L outfield, 500L, 100L infield, and field level (for clarity, the exterior of the building, turf field modification, and roof are not in the current scope). Projects will be completed during the offseason as to not impact baseball activity in-season.

2022-23 offseason projects, completed for Opening Day 2023

• 100 level and 200 level outfield – Creation of multiple new social spaces with patios, drink rails, bars, and viewing platforms; raised bullpens surrounded by traditional and new bleacher seats, as well as social viewing areas that look into the bullpens to increase fan and player interaction; and 100L seats brought forward to the new outfield walls to brings fans closer to the game.

• 500 level – Two new social decks were placed in right and left field, and every 500L seat were replaced from the originals when the building opened.

• Field level – A completed players’ family room, 5,000 sq. ft. weight room, and staff locker rooms.

2023-2024 offseason projects *designs and full scope in progress

• 100 level infield

• Field level premium clubs and social spaces

• Clubhouses and player facilities

After a successful partnership on the Blue Jays Player Development Complex, the club is once again working with Populous on architectural design.

To ensure the renovation’s scope reflects Blue Jays fan desires, the organization completed important research to influence designs, including direct fan feedback and market research; visiting other facilities and ballparks; learnings from Player Development Complex usage; and Populous partnership for best-in-class input.

“We are committed to building a sustainable championship organization for years to come, and this renovation to Rogers Centre will give new and lifelong Blue Jays fans a ballpark where they can proudly cheer on their team,” said Mark Shapiro, President & CEO, Toronto Blue Jays.

Click here for more news about Stadiums.