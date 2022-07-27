ULI Greenprint Membership Tops 70

As proof of the real estate industry’s growing commitment to decarbonization, membership in the Urban Land Institute’s Greenprint Center for Building Performance now includes more than 70 companies.

In a show of the real estate industry’s growing commitment to decarbonization, membership in the Urban Land Institute’s Greenprint Center for Building Performance (ULI Greenprint) has increased to include more than 70 private companies.

The global alliance of real estate owners and investors is dedicated to reducing carbon and achieving net zero by incorporating sustainability into all aspects of their building portfolios. Through measurement, benchmarking, knowledge sharing, and implementation of best practices, ULI Greenprint members strive to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent by 2030 and achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 for buildings under operational control.

“Never before has it been a greater priority for real estate to address climate change through ESG and sustainability programs across geographies, sectors, and portfolios,” said Marta Schantz, senior vice president of the ULI Greenprint Center for Building Performance. “The addition of these new members is a sign of the times and a testament to the collective goals of decreasing carbon emissions and increasing asset value across the industry.

“ULI Greenprint’s community of practice is a vanguard of real estate sustainability leadership and is the premier knowledge-sharing and resource hub for the real estate community to learn – from experts and peers alike – pragmatic opportunities to embed sustainability into their core business practices,” Schantz added. “On behalf of ULI, I’m inspired by the dedication of our new and long-time members, and I’m thrilled to continue such transformational work to advance critical decarbonization goals.”

The addition of these members grows ULI Greenprint’s ability to accelerate decarbonization in the real estate industry by diversifying its reach across property types, geographies, portfolio sizes, and levels of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) experience. The cumulative holdings of ULI Greenprint members total more than 18,000 properties in the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific regions with a value of more than $1.4 trillion.

Over the past year, the following companies have joined ULI Greenprint: Alex Brown Realty, Inc.; AEW; American Realty Advisors; Ascentris; Atlanta Property Group; AvalonBay Communities; Barings; BentallGreenOak; Bridge Industrial; Cabot Properties; Crow Holdings; Drake Real Estate Partners; EQT Exeter; Equity Residential; Fairfield Residential; Hang Lung Properties; James Campbell Company; Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P.; Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.; MetLife Investment Management; Paramount Group; Pembroke; Street-Works Development; TA Realty; Unico Properties; and WashREIT.