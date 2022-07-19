WeWork Launches WeWork Workplace Software

WeWork Workplace software helps companies and employees manage office space to better navigate the new world of work.

Flexible space provider WeWork has launched WeWork Workplace, a new space management solution built in partnership with real estate software provider Yardi. WeWork Workplace provides a universal platform that enables inventory management across office spaces, enhanced employee experiences, and space optimization through insights and analytics.

The proliferation of remote and hybrid work models – vastly accelerated as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic – has created new opportunities for both employers and employees to fundamentally rethink the office and how to engage with it. WeWork Workplace marries space, asset, and people management capabilities, removing guesswork from designing a strategic work model by providing actionable data to inform decision making in real time. As a result, the software aims to help employers reduce real estate costs, while empowering employees to more purposefully engage with the spaces they choose and create more meaningful physical connections.

WeWork Workplace can combine all space types (privately leased/owned, WeWork and WeWork shared/affiliate) within a single solution. Additionally, companies that may need overflow space will have the option to enable access to WeWork and WeWork affiliated locations for their employees globally.

“Businesses today must solve for bringing flexible work models to life – optimizing their spaces without sacrificing the culture, collaboration, and productivity that happens in-person. This is what we aim to deliver with WeWork Workplace,” said Scott Morey, WeWork’s President of Technology & Innovation. “Combining our advantages in scale, speed, and access to flexible spaces, with Yardi’s industry-leading software and tech capabilities, WeWork Workplace doesn’t stop at desk booking or at backend insights – it aims to solve for a dynamic, constantly evolving future of work.”

WeWork Workplace helps build, manage and evolve any office space strategy. The software aims to help businesses:

Enhance employee experience across an entire portfolio. Dynamic, collaboration focused features built in – interactive floor maps, team booking capabilities, overflow booking automation, visitor management, company announcements and calendar integration, make engagement with the office more intentional and impactful.

Universal portfolio management – across all asset types – enables office space strategies centered on utilization. Create user groups, spatial zones and navigate capacity and overflow management.

Future proof real estate strategies through actionable insights. Make decisions with confidence through access to stronger, more accurate data. Instantly look into daily and building level data, or view trends over time, such as booking to occupancy ratio, including the ability to sort by property type.

WeWork Workplace is designed to offer a frictionless office experience for companies of all sizes, helping them maximize their spaces for collaboration and innovation.

