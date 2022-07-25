Workplace Safety Scholarships For University, Trade School Students

Applications for 360training's Workplace Safety Scholarship Program can be submitted until August 17th, 2022.

360training’s mission is to provide training that builds a safe, healthy work environment. As a provider of OSHA-approved training, the company encourages and supports individuals who do the right thing through education and action to maintain workplace safety.

With that in mind, 360training’s Workplace Safety Scholarship Program provides $1,000 tuition each semester for students pursuing undergraduate or trade school education. For the upcoming Fall semester, it is open to applications until August 17, 2022.

360training provides individuals and businesses with online regulatory-approved training, facilitating a safe, healthy environment for the communities they serve. The company has delivered over 11 million training plans across multiple brands, including HIPAA Exams, Meditec, AgentCampus, VanEd, TIPS, OSHAcampus, OSHA.com, and Learn2Serve.

This Workplace Safety Scholarship Program is an important part of that mission.

Who is eligible?

To be eligible for this scholarship program, a student must meet the following requirements:

Be a U.S. citizen

Have received a U.S. high school diploma or its equivalent before the start of the 2022 Fall semester

Plan to attend a university or trade school in the U.S.

What are the requirements?

360training will select a scholarship winner based on responses to the essay prompt. The scholarship team at 360training will review essays based primarily on content. Organization, development, and word choice will also be considered.

A winning scholarship essay must:

Be 500-750 words

Be entirely free of spelling, punctuation, and grammatical errors

Include cited sources

Interested students can apply for the scholarship by visiting the 360training website.