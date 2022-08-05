5 Ways Technology Can Support Facility Maintenance, Sustainability And Security

Do you ever struggle to process work orders, manage preventative maintenance, track who has building key access, or any number of facility management related tasks? You’re not alone! Managing a facility, no matter how small, can be a daunting and often thankless responsibility. As those who oversee facilities we are generally only noticed when something goes awry.

During this webinar we will discuss five ways technology can streamline your processes, help you stay proactive, and simplify your work.

Some key takeaways from this webinar include: