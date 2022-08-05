5 Ways Technology Can Support Facility Maintenance, Sustainability And Security

Attend this free webinar and learn how technology can streamline your processes, help you stay proactive, and simplify your work.

5 Ways Technology Can Support
Facility Maintenance, Sustainability And Security

Date: Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Time: 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM EDT
Do you ever struggle to process work orders, manage preventative maintenance, track who has building key access, or any number of facility management related tasks? You’re not alone! Managing a facility, no matter how small, can be a daunting and often thankless responsibility. As those who oversee facilities we are generally only noticed when something goes awry.

During this webinar we will discuss five ways technology can streamline your processes, help you stay proactive, and simplify your work.

Some key takeaways from this webinar include:

  • How technology can help move to a proactive and preventive approach
  • Ways to secure a facility and track who has building access and to which locations
  • How technology can empower analytical and forward-thinking approaches

