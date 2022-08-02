Pick Your Preferred Potty By August 31!

From bustling airports to a relaxing spa, Cintas Corporation introduces the top 10 finalists for its 21st annual America’s Best Restroom contest. Vote for your favorite now!

From one of the busiest airports in the country to a restaurant within an old manufacturing building, Cintas Corporation has named the top 10 finalists for its 2022 America’s Best Restroom contest. So now through August 31, it’s your turn to go check out these unique bathroom facilities and vote for your favorite finalist.

The 21st annual contest celebrates businesses that develop and maintain innovative restroom facilities.

“This year’s top 10 finalists include small and large businesses from diverse categories competing for the title of America’s Best Restroom,” said Julia Messinger, Marketing Manager, Cintas. “The public holds higher standards for the cleanliness and technology used in public restrooms which is why we’re proud to recognize these businesses that maintain clean and exceptional facilities.”

This year’s America’s Best Restroom® top 10 finalists are:

Delaware Botanic Gardens

Dagsboro, DE

Just a few miles from the southern Delaware beaches, an oasis of tranquility and beauty has been steadily cultivated at the Delaware Botanic Gardens at Pepper Creek. Designed by the local firm of SEA Studio Architects, the building combines contemporary forms and a thoughtful material palette in a structure that both enhances the landscape and serves its function as a fully accessible restroom. Natural cedar cladding makes the building feel at home, while floor-to-ceiling south windows provide natural light and transparency into what are typically stuffy, private spaces. Several didactic features on the exterior demonstrate simple stormwater management practices, including a rainwater collection cistern and rain chains that feed a “living” wall, dry riverbed, and rain garden. Lastly, the interiors boast a clean and contemporary look with modern tile finishes and floating, stainless-steel vanities.

Eberly

Austin, TX

The restaurant’s entire design is centered around its cedar tavern bar, brought in from New York City, and the restroom is also a nod to the bygone era when those bars were in vogue. Each stall has an illuminated old-school New York tavern vacancy light outside the door that turns off when you lock it. The restroom includes images from Grammy-winning music photographer Alan Messer. It is also awash in Fine Paints of Europe’s Hollandlac Brilliant Paint in Dark Cobalt Blue.

Headlands Lodge and Spa

Pacific City, OR

Headlands Lodge was designed to highlight its special spot on the Oregon coast, and the same is true for its restroom. It features a dark, wave-like concrete sink with touchless faucets. Dark shiplap lines the walls along with modern wall sconces to match the restroom’s spa-like feel. Meanwhile, patterned floor tiles create a rustic, masculine tone.

La Pâtisserie

Charleston, SC

Located inside the Hotel Bennett, the restrooms in this French themed patisserie are the closest to France you’ll get without hopping on an airplane. The chic gold-accented wallpaper and elegant wall sconces are as appealing to the eye as the bakery’s sweet and savory pastries. Above, decadent chandeliers light the way to fully enclosed, private stalls.

Newark Liberty International Airport Terminal B All-Gender Restroom

Newark, NJ

This project provides a new restroom facility in a 1970’s-era terminal departure lounge area at Newark Liberty International Airport that was required due to inadequate capacity at the existing restrooms. The restroom design provides an exceptional experience for all passengers by eliminating the traditional amalgamation of restroom facilities through gender-based separation in favor of public environments that allow privacy for all users. An added benefit of this all-gender solution was the ability to accommodate a larger number of users than a traditional restroom configuration, with “potty parity” for all. Areas for traveling companion waiting and passenger reorganization are provided to compliment the private areas. Local imagery, integrated into the architectural treatment of glass and tile, establishes a sense of place to remind the users where they might have visited or what they might want to experience during a return trip. Sound and scent compliment the visual experience to create a calming environment.

No. 5 Bistro & Bar

Sedalia, MO

Housed in a restored 55,000-square-foot building from the 1800s, No. 5 Bistro & Bar is a lively environment colored by attentive and friendly service. The restaurant’s vibe pays homage to the history that is unique to the Original Plat area of Sedalia and can only truly be found where their city began. The building’s deep history is highlighted in the restroom which is outfitted with the original sinks, exposed brick, and penny floor tiles. Dramatic green subway tile and wall sconces provide a modern touch paired with vintage mirrors. The restroom is a beautiful combination of the building’s historic past blended with the experiential living of the modern 21st century.

North Hollywood Recreation Center

North Hollywood, CA

The self-cleaning restrooms at North Hollywood Recreation Center are holding to its promise in a community with a large homeless population. They cut maintenance cleaning times considerably. The restrooms’ interior is sanitized automatically after a set number of flushes. Touchless features include toilet tissue dispenser, soap dispense, faucet and hand dryer. Exiting the restroom is also touchless. Graffiti is easily removed from the stainless steel and porcelain interior. An alarm will sound off if someone attempts to stay inside for too long and the door will open.

Stone Mountain Public House

Stone Mountain, GA

Located in the charming historic Village of Stone Mountain, GA, this restroom follows a fun, prohibition theme. The sink is made from an old whiskey barrel and features a beer tap handle to dispense water. The vinyl wood walls are adorned with prohibition pictures. There’s even a butler toilet paper dispenser.

Tampa International Airport

Tampa, FL

Tampa International Airport’s Airside C showcases new high-design, spacious restrooms, coupled with quality craftsmanship and an inviting, yet durable, material palette. The entrance welcomes travelers to their uniquely-Florida experience. Boasting large graphics and a natural, deep blue stone, the undulating veining is reminiscent of waves crashing along the shore. Once inside, large format tiles skin the floors and seamlessly fold up the walls, bolstering the well-lit environment and furthering a “freshly cleaned” aesthetic. A wood-look wall tile adds warmth and softness for a balanced, resort-like feel. The luxury feel is bolstered by high-res images of quintessential Florida flora, back printed on floor-to-ceiling sheets of impact-resistant glass ensuring its beauty for years to come. The clean, contemporary aesthetic is completed by light-colored solid surface vanities, which incorporate TPA’s signature “cockpit” concept. This “cockpit” provides guests with their own sensor-activating sink and soap, personal paper towel dispensers, and trash receptacle, all within an arm’s reach!

Tori Tori

Orlando, FL

Modeled after the famous green restroom from “The Aviator,” the Tori Tori restroom will have other facilities feeling green with envy. The space is gorgeous with dark green hues and light touches of marbling. The rotating floral display behind the restroom doors make this the go-to place for taking mirror selfies and photos. Gold accented mirrors and faucets complement the green décor.

The top 10 finalists were selected based on cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality, and unique design elements. The winner will be honored with a place in the America’s Best Restroom Hall of Fame and receive a Cintas UltraClean® restroom cleaning service and $2,500 in facility services or restroom cleaning from Cintas.

Last year, Two Cities Pizza in Mason, OH took home the title of America’s Best Restroom for its restrooms designed to capture the atmosphere of New York and Chicago. The restrooms are fully outfitted with a subway platform, train car, station stops playing over the speaker, authentic subway handles above the sinks, and even graffiti on the walls.

Don’t forget to vote for your favorite restroom at bestrestroom.com!