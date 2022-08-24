bird control and pest management

Saﬂex® FlySafe™ 3D by Eastman



Eastman’s new polyvinyl butyral (PVB) interlayer for laminated glass is Saﬂex FlySafe 3D, a solution to avoid bird collisions without compromising the view or the beauty of glass facades.

Unlike other bird-protection approaches that use printing or etching on the surface of the glass, Saﬂex FlySafe 3D features three-dimensional, reﬂective sequins between two layers of glass. The sequins catch the light at diﬀerent angles, subtly twinkling to deter birds from the glass.

Due to the 3D nature of the sequins, less coverage is required; the discreet sequin pattern covers less than 1% of the glass area. The minimal coverage of the bird-deterring sequins makes Saﬂex FlySafe 3D interlayers suitable for a variety of applications.

Saﬂex FlySafe 3D helps builders and building owners meet emerging regulations and certiﬁcations for bird protection, including securing LEED SSpc55 pilot credits for bird collision deterrence thanks to a threat factor of less than 10 from the American Bird Conservancy.