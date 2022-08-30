Dispelling Myths About CPVC Fire Sprinkler Systems

Sponsored by

Every day, fire sprinkler systems save lives, prevent injuries, and protect property by controlling and extinguishing fires before they can spread. They are required in many types of commercial buildings, especially new construction, but many older facilities remain unprotected.

When designing a system to protect a new or existing facility, facility leaders should understand the options for the pipe and fittings that impact costs and performance. Two common options are steel pipe and chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC). While steel has been the traditional choice, CPVC is engineered to ensure dependable performance and flame resistance while outperforming steel in key areas such as ease of installation, cost savings and environmental benefits. In addition, CPVC offers lower long-term maintenance costs because, unlike steel pipe, it does not corrode.

Unfortunately, lingering misconceptions deter some building owners and facility managers from specifying CPVC whether for new facilities or retrofits.

