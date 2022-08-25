Doors & Locks

Galvanex® Ultra™ and

SpectraShield® Ultra Powder Coat Finish For Security Doors

by CornellCookson



New finish upgrades by CornellCookson provide a protective top layer for rolling security doors, to help prevent finish deterioration and increase the curtain’s protection against a corrosive environment. Both Galvanex Ultra and SpectraShield Ultra Powder Coat Finish aid in keeping a protective closure looking like the day it was installed, despite a high cycle volume.

As polyester-based, textured, and wear-resistant clear coat finishes, Galvanex Ultra and SpectraShield Ultra provide increased resistance to corrosion and improved durability against deteriorations and marring of the curtain, during regular use.

Galvanex Ultra is an exclusive, dual coat finish applied to steel curtains, available in gray, tan, white, or brown. SpectraShield Ultra is an environmentally friendly, powder coat finish for steel or aluminum.

Engineered to be aesthetically pleasing, the new finishes feature a five-year warranty against fading, cracking, blistering, flaking or peeling, as well as a 2-year or 50,000 cycles warranty against normal abrasion and scratching.