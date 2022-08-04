Espen Technology Pioneers High-Performance EV Chargers

The four new chargers are designed for commercial businesses to offer cost-effective electronic vehicle charging.

Espen Technology announced the release of its line of high-performance electric vehicle (EV) chargers. The technology company revealed four new EV charger models, as well as several mounting options and accessories. The new EV charging solutions are designed for multitenant property owners and operators, commercial businesses, as well as electric vehicle drivers. The EV charging systems include hardware, software, mobile app, and service solutions that make it easy to deploy cost-effective electrical vehicle charging, saving property owners both time and money.

The four EV charger models released are:

• EV Level 2 Lite – This unit is ideal for single or multifamily or light commercial properties, including real-time load management and demand response.

• EV Level 2 Standard – This unit is ideal for retail or commercial properties, including real-time load management and demand response.

• EV Level 2 Fleet – This unit is ideal for medium to heavy applications, 2.5 times faster than standard level 2 chargers, including real-time load management and demand response.

• EV Level 3 DC Fast – This unit is ideal for commercial, retail, or public-access properties; a faster EV charging solution.

These high-performance electronic vehicle chargers provide up to 75kW of output power, with up to 920V, and up to 188A. They come IP65 or IP66 rated (depending on the model), IK10 impact rated (excluding display screens), and safety listing by UL or TUV (depending on the model). The EV Level 2 Lite and EV Level 2 Standard models are both ENERGY STAR certified, to qualify for maximum utility rebates.

There are wall, ceiling, pole, and pedestal mounting options available for all four electronic vehicle chargers. One of the pedestal options includes a digital advertising display to create a dual revenue stream for property owners, from both charging and advertising. Espen Technology can support your company’s growth in linear LED lighting solutions.

