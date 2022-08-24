Ethnicraft Expands Offerings In Seating And Storage

The newest commercial accessories are made to give spaces a sustainable professional clean look inspired by nature.

Ethnicraft introduced a line of new products in the seating, storage, and accessories categories. Incorporating advanced techniques, tools, and wood-processing methods into our process of creation, each new design is revised and reworked to the last detail; every curve, texture, and line is a reflection of our design values.

The N701 Sofa is available in a sustainable upholstery. Featuring a deep denim blue textile made from recycled cotton from the fashion industry. The modular design of this sofa allows for an endless number of configurations by combing different pieces and sizes.

The Barrow Poufs lounge chair adds a cozy touch to any living space. Functioning as both additional seating and an easy to style decor piece. The Barrow Poufs are available in two colors and two sizes, both dressed in Italian fabrics created exclusively for Ethnicraft.

The PI Wall Shelves crafted from European Oak draw inspiration from nature, seen in the sleek, polished yet imperfect finish. Available in two, three, and five shelf options, the user is free to combine the various shelf heights to suit their storage needs and design preferences. It also comes with a flush-mounted stainless steel keyhole bracket for easy installation.

The new Roller Max Sideboard is the perfect storage piece for any room. Crafted from mahogany and teak, this piece features two sliding doors and adjustable shelves.

PI Bookends are made from solid mahogany and sycamore wood and will add a sophisticated touch to any bookshelf or mantel. They are sold as a set of two.

Inspired by the layers found in Belgian soil, the Layered Clay collection adds interest and texture to any space. This art used a mixture of mineral powders, earth, and natural pigments to create the pieces’ special texture and is encapsulated in a black metal frame.

